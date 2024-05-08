Adidas names Candace Parker president of women’s basketball

Candace Parker was named Adidas’ new president of women’s basketball today.

The longtime WNBA star retired from her playing career last week after 16 years in the league.

In 2010 Parker became the first woman to have a signature basketball shoe with Adidas, the ACE Commander.

“I said to (Adidas), ‘I don’t want to be a mascot,’” Parker told Fast Company in an interview. “I really want to be in the meetings, and I want to be a part of making decisions.’”

“In her new role as President, Parker will collaborate with the brand to create a powerful platform aimed at influencing and elevating the future of women’s sports,” Adidas basketball global GM Eric Wise said in a statement. “The WNBA legend will leverage her deep understanding of the game and the needs of female athletes to define a clear and impactful direction, with a focus on access, increased representation, and breaking down barriers on a global scale.”

A two-time WNBA MVP, Parker won league titles with the Los Angeles Sparks (2016), the Chicago Sky (2021) and the Las Vegas Aces (2023). She spent 13 of her 16 seasons with Los Angeles after the Sparks selected her No. 1 overall out of Tennessee in 2008.

Parker ranks third in WNBA history in rebounds (3,467), fifth in blocks (619), seventh in assists (1,634) and ninth in points (6,574). She averaged 16.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks in 410 games (406 starts) with the Sparks (2008-20), Sky (2021-22) and Aces (2023).