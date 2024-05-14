2 kayakers rescued from Hanalei River

Kauai firefighters on Monday afternoon rescued two kayakers from the Hanalei River who had lost their kayak amidst rising waters.

First responders got a call at about 3:45 p.m. Monday, and responded with personnel from the Hanalei Fire Station and Ocean Safety Bureau.

Responders found the kayakers, who were visiting from Tennessee, clinging to vegetation about three-quarters of a mile upriver of the Hanalei Bridge.

The kayakers were rescued from the bank, and transported to medics with American Medical Response for further evaluation and treatment. No injuries were reported.

“We are grateful for the quick response from our first responders in rescuing these two visitors,” said Kauai Fire Department Chief Michael Gibson in a news release. “With inclement weather forecast this week, we strongly advise everyone to avoid outdoor activities during these conditions. Rescues during heavy weather events are highly complex and dangerous, putting our first responders and those they assist at significant risk.”

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for all islands from Wednesday morning to Friday evening due to the possibility of flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall.