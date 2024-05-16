City officials keep close eye on rising Wahiawa Reservoir

City and state officials are closely monitoring the Wahiawa Reservoir dam where the water has been climbing close to maximum levels as an ongoing “kona low” storm dumped heavy rain on Oahu Thursday.

Honolulu Emergency Management director Hiro Toiya said in an online news conference Thursday night that the dam was not at a level that would trigger evacuations of nearby communities. However the threat of more rain requires heightened vigilance as the island remains under a flood watch through Friday, he said.

At the 9:20 p.m. news conference, Toiya said the reservoir was at the 80-foot level and that evacuations would be required before the level reaches the dam’s 88-foot maximum.

He noted that “radar was looking favorable for that area” with much of the rain hitting East Oahu late Thursday night. However with the kona low system, “we could have rain anywhere on the island,” he said.

Toiya said officials are concerned about nearby Otake Camp in Waialua and that Honolulu police officers are in the area to monitor conditions and to update the community.

In addition to the city’s emergency management team, officials with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources and reservoir owner Dole Food Co. are also monitoring the situation.

Toiya said that of the island’s 10 “high-risk” dams, Wahiawa is the only one that is a concern currently.

He encouraged residents to visit honolulu.gov/damevac for more information.