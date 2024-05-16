Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Police search for man suspected in Windward Oahu shooting

By Peter Boylan

Today Last updated 9:23 a.m.

Crime in Hawaii

The Honolulu Police Department opened a first-degree attempted murder case this morning after a man fired shots at another vehicle in the Windward Oahu area, according to a social media post from the police at 8:20 a.m.

“The suspect was last seen on Kalanianaole Hwy and Manana St. He is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach,” read the message from police. “Anyone with info is asked to call police.”

The post did not say where in Windward Oahu the shooting occurred nor did police release a description of the suspect or the car he was in when the shots were fired.

