Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, May 16, 2024 73° Today's Paper

News

New hydrogen station serves former Olympic village condos

By Japan News

Today

Focus on Japan

TOKYO >> A hydrogen station has opened near Harumi Flag, the extensive condominium complex that was originally the Athletes Village for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The station will provide hydrogen to condos and commercial facilities at the site through underground pipes. Hydrogen is drawing attention as a clean energy source that emits no carbon dioxide. According to the Tokyo government, this is the first time in Japan that hydrogen will be supplied to an entire area of the city.

Hydrogen is converted to electricity via batteries installed at the complex. The system produces 220 kilowatts of electricity per hour, which will be used for communal area lighting, elevators, street lamps and other elements of the area.

The hydrogen station can also be used by hydrogen-­powered Toei Bus vehicles, which are operated by the Tokyo government, as well as by fuel cell vehicles.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide