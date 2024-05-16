New hydrogen station serves former Olympic village condos

TOKYO >> A hydrogen station has opened near Harumi Flag, the extensive condominium complex that was originally the Athletes Village for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The station will provide hydrogen to condos and commercial facilities at the site through underground pipes. Hydrogen is drawing attention as a clean energy source that emits no carbon dioxide. According to the Tokyo government, this is the first time in Japan that hydrogen will be supplied to an entire area of the city.

Hydrogen is converted to electricity via batteries installed at the complex. The system produces 220 kilowatts of electricity per hour, which will be used for communal area lighting, elevators, street lamps and other elements of the area.

The hydrogen station can also be used by hydrogen-­powered Toei Bus vehicles, which are operated by the Tokyo government, as well as by fuel cell vehicles.