Motorcyclist, 59, dies after crash into embankment in Kau

Hawaii island police say a 59-year-old motorcyclist has died after hitting a rock embankment on Mamalahoa Highway in Kau.

Police said officers responded to a 5:37 p.m. call Thursday for the collision at the intersection of Mamalahoa Highway and Leilani Street.

The motorcyclist, a man from Ocean View, was heading south on a 2022 Kawasaki KLX300 when he overtook several vehicles near the Manuka State Park entrance, crossed over double-solid yellow lines and struck a rock embankment on the mauka side of the highway.

He was ejected from the motorcycle, and taken by ambulance to Kona Community Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead at 10:30 p.m.

Police said they are not identifying the motorcyclist at this time, pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

A traffic investigation is underway. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Officer Adam Roberg at 808-326-4646 ext. 229 or at adam.roberg@hawaiicounty.gov.

Police said this is Hawaii County’s 18th traffic fatality this year compared to eight at the same time last year.