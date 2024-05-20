Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Corrections

>> A Page A1 story Sunday on homeless families transposed the attribution of two quotations. It was Ryan Catalani, executive director of Family Promise of Hawai‘i, who said the group receives dozens of calls from people in a “moment of crisis,” while it was Lubei Cavin, the organization’s family support coordinator, who said she hopes that critics appreciate the homeless families who seek help to get off the street.

