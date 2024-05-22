Man who allegedly shot at girlfriend in Waimanalo indicted by grand jury

An Oahu grand jury indicted Paul Hodges III this morning for first-degree attempted murder and second-degree attempted murder in the shooting of his girlfriend and ramming of her vehicle May 16 in Waimanalo.

He is also charged with first-degree property damage, which placed Jan Celebrado in danger of death or bodily injury, three firearms charges, and two counts of abuse of a family or household member, which included choking, on May 16.

He is charged with first-degree attempted murder because, despite a temporary restraining order Celebrado had filed against him, he took a substantial step in conduct intended or known to cause her death.

If convicted of that crime, he could face life imprisonment without parole.

According to information filed by police in court, Celebrado visited Hodges, despite the TRO, at “Baby Makapuu Beach.” When she was about to leave, he allegedly started to choke her, shot at her Jeep multiple times, rear-ended it with his car 10 times and sideswiped it a few times.

Police arrested Hodges near the intersection of Kalanianaole Highway and Keolu Hills in Enchanted Lake.

According to the grand jury bench warrant, Hodges is being held without bail.