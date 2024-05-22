Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, May 22, 2024 83° Today's Paper

Top News

Man who allegedly shot at girlfriend in Waimanalo indicted by grand jury

Leila Fujimori

By Leila Fujimori

Today

COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT Paul Hodges
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT

Paul Hodges

An Oahu grand jury indicted Paul Hodges III this morning for first-degree attempted murder and second-degree attempted murder in the shooting of his girlfriend and ramming of her vehicle May 16 in Waimanalo.

He is also charged with first-degree property damage, which placed Jan Celebrado in danger of death or bodily injury, three firearms charges, and two counts of abuse of a family or household member, which included choking, on May 16.

He is charged with first-degree attempted murder because, despite a temporary restraining order Celebrado had filed against him, he took a substantial step in conduct intended or known to cause her death.

If convicted of that crime, he could face life imprisonment without parole.

According to information filed by police in court, Celebrado visited Hodges, despite the TRO, at “Baby Makapuu Beach.” When she was about to leave, he allegedly started to choke her, shot at her Jeep multiple times, rear-ended it with his car 10 times and sideswiped it a few times.

Police arrested Hodges near the intersection of Kalanianaole Highway and Keolu Hills in Enchanted Lake.

According to the grand jury bench warrant, Hodges is being held without bail.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide