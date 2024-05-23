Report: NBA closes investigation into Thunder’s Josh Giddey

The NBA has closed its investigation into Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey for an alleged inappropriate relationship with an underage girl, ESPN reported today.

Newport Beach (Calif.) police announced on Jan. 18 that they would not pursue charges after the department was “unable to corroborate any criminal activity related to Mr. Giddey.”

The NBA conducted its own investigation and came to the same result, ESPN reported today.

Giddey, 21, was the subject of the inquiries after since-deleted social media posts first made the allegations in November.

Giddey was not suspended during the police inquiry and appeared in 80 games (all starts) this season. He averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists, all career lows.

The Thunder selected the Australia native with the No. 6 overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft.