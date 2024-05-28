Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, May 28, 2024 79° Today's Paper

Top News

Fire extinguished at Kailua building

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a building fire in Kailua this afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call for the blaze at 600 Kailua Road at 3:49 p.m. today, responding with six units staffed with about 22 personnel. The first unit arrived at the scene at 3:54 p.m. and saw “light smoke emanating from the structure,” according to an HFD news release.

Firefighters had the fire under control at 4:18 p.m., and the fire was fully extinguished less than 20 minutes later at 4:31 p.m. No one was in the building at the time of the fire.

HFD said an investigation is underway to determine the origin and cause of the fire, as well as to estimate damage costs.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide