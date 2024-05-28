Fire extinguished at Kailua building

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a building fire in Kailua this afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call for the blaze at 600 Kailua Road at 3:49 p.m. today, responding with six units staffed with about 22 personnel. The first unit arrived at the scene at 3:54 p.m. and saw “light smoke emanating from the structure,” according to an HFD news release.

Firefighters had the fire under control at 4:18 p.m., and the fire was fully extinguished less than 20 minutes later at 4:31 p.m. No one was in the building at the time of the fire.

HFD said an investigation is underway to determine the origin and cause of the fire, as well as to estimate damage costs.