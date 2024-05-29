3 UH pitchers enter transfer portal

University of Hawaii pitchers Harrison Bodendorf, Alex Giroux and Hunter Gotschall have entered the NCAA transfer portal.

D1Baseball confirmed Bodendorf, a left-hander who was 5-4 with a 4.61 ERA as a sophomore this past season, was seeking to transfer.

Giroux, a right-hander who is eligible for this year’s Major League Baseball draft for first-year players, entered the portal today, according to 64analytics, which tracks transfer applications.

Gotschall, a freshman from Peyton, Colo., announced his decision on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The portal does have a return policy in which players who applied may request to be removed from the list. During a coaching change in 2021, Scotty Scott and Stone Miyao entered the portal, then decided to remain with the Rainbow Warriors.

Bodendforf and Giroux were key members of a staff that produced the nation’s second-best ERA (3.78) this year.

Last year, Bodendorf was named to Collegiate Baseball’s 2023 All-America Freshman team after going 5-2 with five saves. This year, he struggled early as a starter, but flourished as a reliever and starter during conference play. He was 3-1 with two saves against Big West opponents. Against Long Beach State, Bodendorf struck out 10 in four innings of relief. In his final start a week ago, he struck out eight in 4 2/3 innings.

Giroux was named the Big West pitcher of the week after pitching five perfect innings of relief against Cal State Northridge on May 17. He struck out eight Matadors, including six in a row. Giroux won a team-high seven games in 10 decisions, and was 5-3 with a 2.80 ERA in league play.

Gotschall was 1-1 with a 3.12 ERA in seven appearances. But he pitched only once in conference play.