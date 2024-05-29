Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Will Smith powers Dodgers past Mets with pair of homers

By Field Level Media

WENDELL CRUZ / USA TODAY SPORTS Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a two run home run in the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field.
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a two run home run in the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

WENDELL CRUZ / USA TODAY SPORTS Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) runs to home plate in the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field.
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) runs to home plate in the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Will Smith hit two homers Wednesday afternoon, including the tie-breaking solo shot in the eighth inning, as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the slumping New York Mets 10-3 to complete a three-game sweep.

The Dodgers outscored the Mets 18-5 in the series, which was played over 27 hours due to a rainout Monday.

The Mets have lost eight of nine to fall to 7-19 this month. They will win fewer than 10 games in May for the first time since 1993, when New York finished 59-103.

First baseman Pete Alonso, who leads the Mets with 12 homers, left after being hit on the right hand by a pitch in the first inning. He underwent imaging during the game.

Smith, who homered for the first run in the Dodgers’ 3-0 win in the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader, again opened the scoring with a solo shot in the second inning Wednesday before he went deep again leading off the eighth against Adam Ottavino (1-2) after Los Angeles squandered a 3-0 lead.

The Dodgers scored six times in the eighth and once in the ninth.

Smith finished 3-for-5 while Miguel Rojas tied a career-high with four hits and had an RBI single in the eighth. Shohei Ohtani was 2-for-5 with a run-scoring single in the fifth and a two-run homer in the eighth. Andy Pages had an RBI single in the fourth and Miguel Vargas laced a two-run double in the eighth.

Andy Pages had an RBI single in the fourth and Jason Heyward, who tripled as a pinch-hitter in the eighth, homered in the ninth.

The eighth-inning outburst made a winner for Blake Treinen (2-0), who allowed one hit in the seventh. The Dodgers used six relievers after starter James Paxton allowed two hits and struck out three over three scoreless innings.

Tomas Nido hit a two-run homer in the fifth, and then J.D. Martinez delivered a game-tying RBI double. Nido and Starling Marte finished with two hits each.

Mets starter David Peterson allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out three over five innings in his season debut.

