Girl, 18, hospitalized after jumping at Spitting Cave

A teenaged girl is in the hospital today after a jump from Spitting Cave on Oahu resulted in an injury, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at about 3:30 p.m. today and treated the 18-year-old with advanced medical care.

The girl was said to have injured her lower extremities after a 75-foot jump from a ledge into the ocean, and striking a shallow, underwater ledge, according to EMS.

The Honolulu Fire Department and Honolulu Ocean Safety also responded. HFD said the girl was unable to ascend the trail from the water’s edge due to her injury.

Paramedics from EMS took the girl to a trauma hospital in serious condition.