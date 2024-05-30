HFD: Makalapa school fire was intentionally set

The Honolulu Fire Department says a fire at Makalapa Elementary School over the weekend was intentionally set using a cigarette lighter.

The fire, which occurred Sunday at about 8 p.m., has been classified as incendiary.

HFD responded with six units and 22 firefighters who found smoke and flames coming from a small, single-story wooden structure at the school in Salt Lake.

An HFD investigator has identified the ignition source as a cigarette lighter and “multiple miscellaneous paper items.”

No one was in the building during the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Damage is estimated at $155,000.