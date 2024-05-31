Puna missing person case investigated as murder-suicide

Hawaii island police are now investigating a missing person case as a murder-suicide.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on May 23, members of the Area I Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant on a residence located on the 15-2000 block of 15th Avenue in Keaau in relation to an ongoing missing person investigation involving 38-year-old Ashley Michelle Kuregian.

She had been reported as a missing person by her boyfriend, Matthew Adrian Poole, on May 21.

Upon arrival at the residence, police personnel immediately made numerous announcements identifying themselves. At that time, a loud “pop” was heard from within the residence which resembled a gunshot. Upon entry into the residence, personnel located the body of a deceased male with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. A firearm was also located.

Police identified the deceased male as 38-year-old Matthew Adrian Poole of Keaau. An autopsy was performed on Poole on May 24, where it was determined that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

During the search of the residence, police discovered information which led them to conduct a check for Kuregian’s body in the Orchidland Estates Subdivision.

Later that evening on May 23 at about 7 p.m., members of the Area I Criminal Investigation Division followed up on the information for Kuregian, and located a body found to be in advanced stages of decomposition. The human remains were located on a vacant undeveloped property located on the 16-200 block of 36th Avenue in Keaau.

A follow-up examination of the remains was performed today, where it was determined that it was Kuregian and that she died from a single gunshot wound to the head. Her death was ruled as a homicide.