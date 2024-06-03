Search resumes for teen reported missing from East Oahu trail

The Honolulu Fire Department resumed its search at 5 a.m. today for a teen boy reported missing Sunday night at the Makapuu Lighthouse Trail.

HFD received a 911 call at 8:03 p.m. Sunday reporting a missing 17-year-old hiker.

The teen’s last known location was on the Makapuu Lighthouse Trail, a mile-long, paved roadway leading to a lookout above the historic Makapuu lighthouse.

Six units with 17 personnel responded.

The first arrived on scene at about 8:20 p.m. and established command. Firefighters conducted a search by land and air, which was suspended Sunday night at 11:10 p.m.

The gates to the entrance of the Makapuu Lighthouse Trail open at 7 a.m. and close at 7:45 p.m. during summer months.