Hawaii NewsVital Statistics

Vital Statistics: May 24-30, 2024

Today

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, May 24-30

>> Erin Elizabeth Bittner and Steven Edward Wolfe

>> Kristina Elizabeth Boccardo and Aidan Aktouf

>> Daniel Sydney Boldt and Marta Fischer

>> Marlana Jayne Book and Dylan James Pike

>> Bennett William Boyer and Onnie Ann Retkofsky

>> Lisa Joy Buford and Jana Michelle Poat

>> Samantha Monique Castillo and Noah Kaimalu Kyle Calibuso

>> Edgar Saul Chacon Uranga and Brittany Jean Lindblom

>> Lucy Rose Conroy and Benjamin Matthew Smith

>> Matthew John Cook and Ianne Rey Calma Macadangdang

>> Gordon Anthony Peter Crawford and Mandy Lynn Herrera

>> Rachelynne De Guzman Dalisay and Justin Ryan Ganitoen

>> Mckenzie Kay Dehaven and Paul Steven Chavez

>> Audrey Nicole Dickerson and Jeffrey Ryan Burr

>> Kayla Kahealani Fernandez and Christopher Devon Rucker

>> Evan James Frisco and Jessica

>> Seth Michael Golie and Kelsey Lynn Ledbetter

>> Dante Christopher Greco and Ivelise Lia Ercolin Matavelli

>> Sierra Nicole Greene and Connor Daniel Nogales

>> Katie Gene Molly Harrill and Arric Lawrence Graham

>> Kanoelani Taylor Aiko Holomalia and Jesse Alan Francisco

>> Dylan Hideo Hudson and Nanea Jordan Lum

>> Mher Sotto Jimenez and Francis Rey Villanueva Pineda

>> Jana Junuz and Charles Joseph Kelly IV

>> Kelli Akemi Kaneta and William Gar Ho Hiroshi Lee

>> Earl Blair Maes and Jacqueline Ann Douglas

>> Misha Nicole Yurie Maletta and Dustin Jared Awaya

>> Jett Asinas Mercado and Raymond Ano-os Velasquez

>> Angelena June Montoya and Perry Dawn Blubaugh

>> Hans Jan Myaard and Elexia Jeslynn Ward

>> Julian Joseph Navarrette and Alyce Angelique Anderson

>> Kainoa David Nomura and Ashley Marie Peterson

>> Mario Jose Orellana and Shawna Renae Gordon

>> Jonanette Panaguiton and Bryan William Free

>> Emma Leialoha Reyes and Jonah Kamakanaokeao Panoke

>> Ji Hye Rim and Jong Hyun Son

>> Kenneth Garrett Stickley and Whtiney Anne Castillo

>> Shannon Marie Story and Michael Scott Haley

>> Race David Swisher and Rebecca Mary Boerum

>> Jesus Jude Tenorio and Taylor Ann Ramones Andres

>> Cynthia Lucille Trudeau-Shaner and Kent William Werber

>> Robert Edwin Williams and Dorothy Irene Powell

>> Ziyi Zhu and Shuming Zhou

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, May 24-30

>> Lianah Eve Miranda Abadilla

>> Kaulana Lopaka Te Rehutai Ah Sue

>> Theodore Knight Rey Andersen

>> Emiko Joyce Asato

>> Cassidy Rose Baxa

>> Giovanni Saint Cooper

>> Greyson Makani Eligado-­Peterson

>> Violet Mae Gary

>> Jackson Thomas Gloeckl

>> Aila-Kamelani Pohainahokukaanelaokalani Himan

>> Cameron Paul Johnson

>> James Sonny Jorgensen

>> Kaya Kulia Storm Kanehailua

>> Maxine Joy Maluokalani Kealanahele

>> Aninet Grace KT Kin

>> Kamakoa Kingzton Kenji Lopes

>> Rboy Ropos Maras

>> Olena Oka Ui Oka Mahina Kawailani Mongkeya-Nelson

>> Maxon Berniel Leonin Peralta

>> Cyrus-Haze Florendo Castro Rabanal

>> Makana Kapiliohamaikalewalani Hosaka Racimo

>> Stormy Kaolaokauapoaihaleilei­likolehua Aiko Riturban-Fuaau

>> Argenis Yesiel Rivera Hernández

>> Kilinoe Anolanipomaika‘i Saito

>> Suki Sol Sepulveda

>> Jetson River Shake

>> Lilly Rae Taylor

>> Amara Kananiakauaolehua Turner

>> Henry Gary Kalaaualaokuakini Walker V

>> Rudy Ezekiel Bernardo Yamamoto

>> Calin Jones Yard

>> Kenji Kahulilani‘oma‘ona Chadwick Yoshimoto

