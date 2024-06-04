2 children survive fatal rollover crash in Waikoloa

Hawaii island police say a 27-year-old man has died after a solo car crash overnight in Waikoloa, but that two young children who were his passengers survived.

Police responded to a call about the collision at 1:34 a.m. near the 5-mile marker on Waikoloa Road, or Highway 191.

Police said the driver was heading east in a silver 1998 Lexus ES300 sedan on the highway when he failed to negotiate a right turn, crossed double-solid yellow lines and went off the shoulder, rolling several times before landing on a rock embankment.

He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the sedan as it rolled, according to police, who identified him as Samiu Kealoha Kama Olevao, 27, of Waikoloa.

Paramedics took Olevao to Kona Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:09 a.m.

Two passengers — a 4-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl — were taken to North Hawaii Community Hospital for medical attention, according to police, who did not say how they were related to the driver. Both were treated and discharged.

Police believe speed and impairment are factors in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Officer Dayson Taniguchi at 326-4646 ext. 229 or dayson.taniguchi@hawaiicounty.gov.

Police said this was the 19th traffic fatality this year compared to nine at the same time last year.