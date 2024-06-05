DLNR issues letter putting cruise ship industry on notice

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources is putting the cruise industry on notice that rules must be followed when visiting the state.

The letter follows DLNR’s investigation last month into whether the Celebrity Edge, a Celebrity Cruise Lines ship had anchored too closely to shore while sailing off Kauai’s Na Pali Coast.

State rules for Na Pali Coast ocean waters require any vessels carrying more than 50 passengers to maintain a distance of at least 3,000 feet from the shoreline, DLNR said.

On May 29, DLNR said its investigation — prompted by community complaints and social media posts – was inconclusive after failing to find evidence that the Celebrity Edge violated any state rules.

DLNR Chair Dawn Chang sent a a letter to Celebrity Cruise Lines, saying the investigation “failed to find definitive evidence” the U.S. flagged cruise ship violated state rules, but that photos appeared to show the ship was indeed much closer to shore.

“This incident created a tremendous amount of angst in the community, as this area is highly protected and valued for its natural beauty and cultural significance,” she said in the letter, which was also addressed to other cruise line companies. “These nearshore waters, along the Napali Coast, are frequented by fishers, divers, kayakers, and swimmers because of its calm waters and rich marine resources.”

“We recognize the cruise ship industry’s contributions to the state’s economy,” she continued. “However, the mission of the DLNR is to ensure Hawaii’s precious and unique natural and cultural resources are protected now and in perpetuity. We are putting the industry on notice that the DLNR and the community will be closely monitoring activity not only along the Napali Coast, but throughout our state ocean waters. We urge you to conduct your operations in compliance with not only the letter of the law, but in the spirit of Aloha.”