Suspect sought in downtown Honolulu hit-and-run

A bicyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision involving a motorcyclist on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred at about 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of South Beretania and Fort streets. The HPD Traffic Division’s Vehicular Homicide Section said that an unidentified motorcyclist was traveling westbound on South Beretania Street at a high rate of speed when he collided with an adult male bicyclist.

The bicyclist, who was also unidentified, was attempting to cross South Beretania Street outside of a marked crosswalk and against a “Do Not Walk” sign, police said.

Following the collision, the motorcyclist fled the scene on foot without stopping to render aid or provide information.

Emergency Medical Services transported the bicyclist to a nearby hospital in serious condition. The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Speed appears to be a contributing factor in the collision. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.

HPD is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413.