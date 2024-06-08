New south swell prompts high surf advisory for south shores

A new south-southwest swell is bringing advisory-level surf to south shores across the Hawaiian islands as tradewinds ramp up.

The National Weather Service says south shores on all islands will see surf up to 10 feet through Sunday, and potentially bigger on Monday.

The advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Monday.

“Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous,” the NWS said in a bulletin.

Meanwhile, forecasters say tradewinds will increase to a moderate level tomorrow and become breezy by the middle of the week as dry conditions prevail.