Cyclist continues to defy Parkinson’s disease with planned race up Haleakala
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Cyclist Kevin Mokuahi plans to cycle up Haleakala to raise awareness of Parkinson’s disease.
Kevin Mokuahi, front below, led fellow cyclists, from left, Carl Brooks, Josh Gallardo, and Paula Bender, on a ride near Diamond Head on Wednesday.
Cyclists Josh Gallardo, front, Carl Brooks, Kevin Mokuahi, and Paula Bender stopped by Diamond Head on Wednesday. The cyclists train with Mokuahi and will help during Mokuahi’s climb up Haleakala during the Cycle to the Sun later this month.