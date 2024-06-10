AES Hawai‘i begins operations of Maui’s largest solar facility

Utility and power generation company AES Hawai‘i started operations today at the state’s largest solar facility on Maui.

The Kuihelani Solar-plus-Storage sits on 450 acres in central Maui, and is producing 60 megawatts of renewable energy supported by a 240 MWh lithium-ion battery energy storage system to supply 15% of Maui’s energy needs, Hawaiian Electric said in a statement.

AES has a 25-year power purchase agreement with Hawaiian Electric starting from May 31 of this year, aiming to supply renewable energy to Maui’s power network at a rate of 8 cents per kilowatt-hour.

The project also offsets the need to import two million barrels of oil to Maui for electricity generation, the statement added.

AES Hawai‘i President Sandra Larsen said that this is AES’ first utility-scale solar project on Maui and the latest example of how AES Hawai‘i is committed to supporting the state’s 100% renewable energy and decarbonization goals of 2045.

“Kuihelani Solar-plus-Storage exemplifies what is possible for powering our future when you combine an exceptional renewable energy project with community-minded partners to provide an essential service for living and working in Hawai‘i,” Larsen said in a statement. “We broke ground in July 2022, overcame challenges posed by supply chain logistics, and are now producing much-needed clean energy for Maui’s power grid.”

Hawaiian Electric said in April that it was prepared to initiate rolling blackouts due to decreased wind and solar power and the temporary loss of several large generators.

Star-Advertiser staff and news services