Vital Statistics: May 31-June 6, 2024
Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, May 31-June 6
>> James Andrew Adams and Hoaithi Phu Nguyen
>> Halley Clarke Archbold and Vincent Wood McCarthy
>> Leonel Rosales Baddo and Cheryl Ucol Umayas
>> Misha Jai Berry and Jacob David Spell
>> Kairi Carmon and Angelica Anne Marasigan
>> Tudor Ciupei and Mirela-Daniela Panea
>> Lacey Elizabeth Clark and Jake Allen Lewis
>> William Henry Duquette and Sarah Lacey Mayer
>> Chad Robert Gaboriau and Jenny Anne Douglass
>> Joshua Roldan Gamboa and Jasmin Taylor Macaspac
>> Sophia Maria Garcia and Piper Kendall Rose
>> Kyle Jay Gassman and Kacey Malia Miki Sakamoto
>> Alexandria Jade Goode and Trevor Dakota Portch
>> Robert Dakota Gulledge and Kathryn Rebecca Watkins
>> Manuel Antonio Hipol and Sroeum Sroeun
>> Ivy Danielle Hughes and Zee Keko‘olani Beckman
>> Candice Melissa Ingram and Tommy Ray Westbrook
>> Nicholas Scott Johnson and Angelica Aguinaga
>> Tori Ai Kamada and Ryan Michael Tatsuno
>> Sabrena Ke‘alohilani Kamalii and Kenneth Cadiente Rimorin
>> Savannah Nahau Kelepolo and McKade Brandon Memmott
>> John Hyun Kim and Jesse Nicole Kaneshiro
>> Aaron Eugene Lee and Jennifer Lynn Woodard
>> Louis Isaiah Lopez Cuenca and Victoria Alyssia-Ingrid Damore
>> Kyle Anthony Madriaga and Gretchen Agustin Padamada
>> Sabastian Antonio Martinez and Mary Lawrence
>> Andrew Wayne McDaniel and Christianne Agatha Garen Caday
>> David Shane McMahan and Sherry Marie Jackson
>> Sho Nakatani and Yuriko Araya
>> Adelbert Basa Olegario and Rodlyn-Jonel Kuuleilani Silva
>> Sara Olmi and Carlo Maracci
>> Nicolette Brieanna Opalka and Nicholas William Harden
>> Robert Charles Owens and Rebekah Ann Ramsey
>> John Thomas Pedelty III and Carri Lynn Alexander
>> Austin Kamakanamakamaemaikalani Querubin and Jonathan Kyle Acosta Yasana
>> Nicholas Geiger Richwagen and Nisha Sharma
>> Eric Duane Sims Jr. and Janequia Tyeshia Crawford
>> Angel Jose Sosa and Heather Monique Volpa
>> Matthew Kalani Thoene and Tatiana Adrian Clifton
>> Romelo Rashon Wilson and Anna Mirianashvili
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, May 31-June 6
>> Alivia Korie Alt
>> Amelia Ku‘uleikahiau Tupea Faalele
>> Annabelle Ku‘upuamanawale‘a o’tilia Faalele
>> Prayze Makanaokalani Figueroa
>> Amir Adonis Gayle-Torres
>> Malia Yee Hamill
>> Penina‘olevasa Maluhina Anahera Kapele
>> Arla Marie Lane
>> Hana May McDaniel
>> Luca Kainoa Raquinio Paulino
>> Ezrie Kaolaliokalakikiiaekahanookalani Aurora Pittman
>> Moses James Kalamapuhiwahiwakeaopohaku Pontius
>> Isla Quinn Rae
>> Kylo Marley Ku‘uipo Rin-Naumu
>> Scarlette Judith Roof
>> Cove Camille San Miguel
>> Stone Cruz Pohakumakamaeikeaikonale Spencer
>> Emmy Cecilia Nicole Young Tamondong
>> Giselle Verdine
>> Tatum Napali Keaton Wong