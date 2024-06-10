Vital Statistics: May 31-June 6, 2024

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, May 31-June 6

>> James Andrew Adams and Hoaithi Phu Nguyen

>> Halley Clarke Archbold and Vincent Wood McCarthy

>> Leonel Rosales Baddo and Cheryl Ucol Umayas

>> Misha Jai Berry and Jacob David Spell

>> Kairi Carmon and Angelica Anne Marasigan

>> Tudor Ciupei and Mirela­-Daniela Panea

>> Lacey Elizabeth Clark and Jake Allen Lewis

>> William Henry Duquette and Sarah Lacey Mayer

>> Chad Robert Gaboriau and Jenny Anne Douglass

>> Joshua Roldan Gamboa and Jasmin Taylor Macaspac

>> Sophia Maria Garcia and Piper Kendall Rose

>> Kyle Jay Gassman and Kacey Malia Miki Sakamoto

>> Alexandria Jade Goode and Trevor Dakota Portch

>> Robert Dakota Gulledge and Kathryn Rebecca Watkins

>> Manuel Antonio Hipol and Sroeum Sroeun

>> Ivy Danielle Hughes and Zee Keko‘olani Beckman

>> Candice Melissa Ingram and Tommy Ray Westbrook

>> Nicholas Scott Johnson and Angelica Aguinaga

>> Tori Ai Kamada and Ryan Michael Tatsuno

>> Sabrena Ke‘alohilani Kamalii and Kenneth Cadiente Rimorin

>> Savannah Nahau Kelepolo and McKade Brandon Memmott

>> John Hyun Kim and Jesse Nicole Kaneshiro

>> Aaron Eugene Lee and Jennifer Lynn Woodard

>> Louis Isaiah Lopez Cuenca and Victoria Alyssia-Ingrid Damore

>> Kyle Anthony Madriaga and Gretchen Agustin Padamada

>> Sabastian Antonio Martinez and Mary Lawrence

>> Andrew Wayne McDaniel and Christianne Agatha Garen Caday

>> David Shane McMahan and Sherry Marie Jackson

>> Sho Nakatani and Yuriko Araya

>> Adelbert Basa Olegario and Rodlyn-Jonel Kuuleilani Silva

>> Sara Olmi and Carlo Maracci

>> Nicolette Brieanna Opalka and Nicholas William Harden

>> Robert Charles Owens and Rebekah Ann Ramsey

>> John Thomas Pedelty III and Carri Lynn Alexander

>> Austin Kamakanamakamaemaikalani Querubin and Jonathan Kyle Acosta Yasana

>> Nicholas Geiger Richwagen and Nisha Sharma

>> Eric Duane Sims Jr. and Janequia Tyeshia Crawford

>> Angel Jose Sosa and Heather Monique Volpa

>> Matthew Kalani Thoene and Tatiana Adrian Clifton

>> Romelo Rashon Wilson and Anna Mirianashvili

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, May 31-June 6

>> Alivia Korie Alt

>> Amelia Ku‘uleikahiau Tupea Faalele

>> Annabelle Ku‘upuamanawale‘a o’tilia Faalele

>> Prayze Makanao­kalani Figueroa

>> Amir Adonis Gayle-Torres

>> Malia Yee Hamill

>> Penina‘olevasa Maluhina Anahera Kapele

>> Arla Marie Lane

>> Hana May McDaniel

>> Luca Kainoa Raquinio Paulino

>> Ezrie Kaolaliokalakikiiaekahano­okalani Aurora Pittman

>> Moses James Kalamapuhiwahiwakeaopohaku Pontius

>> Isla Quinn Rae

>> Kylo Marley Ku‘uipo Rin-Naumu

>> Scarlette Judith Roof

>> Cove Camille San Miguel

>> Stone Cruz Pohakumakamaeikeaikonale Spencer

>> Emmy Cecilia Nicole Young Tamondong

>> Giselle Verdine

>> Tatum Napali Keaton Wong