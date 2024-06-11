A colorful, flavorful salad

This colorful, full-flavored salad is finished with a black olive dressing, made with Niçoise olives, capers, anchovy and garlic, and similar to a Provençal tapenade. For the best result, choose the smallest green beans and sweetest cherry tomatoes. Add arugula or other salad greens just before serving, if you wish.

Green Bean and Cherry Tomato Salad

Ingredients:

• Salt and black pepper

• 1/2 pound small green beans, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces

• 2 cups cherry tomatoes of various colors (about 10 ounces), halved

• 1/4 cup pitted Niçoise olives, roughly chopped

• 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 tablespoons lemon juice, plus 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

• 1 tablespoon capers, roughly chopped

• 2 anchovy fillets, roughly chopped

• 1 large garlic clove, grated

• A handful of arugula or small lettuce leaves

Directions:

Bring a small pot of salted water to a boil, add green beans and cook for 2 minutes.

Drain, spread beans on a kitchen towel and cool to room temperature.

Put beans and cherry tomatoes in a low bowl and season to taste with salt and pepper.

In a small bowl, combine olives, olive oil, lemon juice and zest, capers, anchovy, and garlic. Whisk together and pour over beans and tomatoes. Toss to coat. Check seasoning and adjust. Leave at room temperature.

Just before serving, garnish bean-tomato mixture with arugula or salad greens.

Total time: 50 minutes, serves 6.