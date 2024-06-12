Red Lobster issued red placard due to sewage backup

The state Department of Health issued a red placard and immediately shut down Red Lobster, located at 1765 Ala Moana Blvd., today due to sewage backup.

A DOH inspector saw sewage backup between the kitchen entrance and dining area during a routine inspection today. The restaurant, which is operated by Red Lobster Hospitality, LLC, “must remain closed until the DOH conducts a follow-up inspection and the violation is resolved,” a DOH news release said. A date for the next inspection has not been set yet.

The Food Safety Branch of DOH “protects and promotes the health of Hawaii residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide,” according to the release. The branch conducts routine health inspections at food establishments across the state.