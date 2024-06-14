Ocean Safety rescues 16 during Oahu’s south swell

Honolulu Ocean Safety rescued 16 people and took approximately 2,000 preventative actions during today’s south swell, which resulted in a high surf warning for the south shores of all islands until noon Saturday.

The National Weather Service said that the swell will generate surf from 11 to 15 feet along south shores through Saturday morning.

Ocean Safety, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, Hale Koa pool lifeguards and the American Medical Response, with the help of bystanders, responded to two unresponsive swimmers off of Fort DeRussy just after 4:30 p.m. today, according to EMS.

The two patients — a man, 60, and a woman, 59 — were brought to shore by bystanders. Cardio pulmonary resuscitation was performed on the woman, while the man needed advanced medical treatment, EMS said. Both patients were taken to an emergency room, with the woman in critical condition and the man in serious condition.

EMS is advising the public to “use extreme caution during this time,” as surf remains high through Saturday.