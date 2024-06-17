Alleged Makaha carjacker critically injured, woman arrested after collision

A man is in critical condition, and a woman has been arrested, after an attempted carjacking incident in Makaha on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 26-year-old man involved in a motor vehicle collision at about 3:20 p.m. Sunday allegedly fled the scene on foot towards Farrington Highway.

While on the highway, the suspect allegedly attempted to stop and enter multiple occupied vehicles.

He then approached the car of a 50-year-old woman heading eastbound, “grabbed ahold” of it and made multiple attempts to reach into the driver’s side window.

Police said the woman accelerated and the man fell from alongside the vehicle onto the roadway and that she allegedly drove over him — and fled the scene of the collision.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took the man to the hospital in critical condition. Police did not say whether he was arrested for the initial collision or attempted carjacking.

Police later found the woman who was driving, and arrested her for collisions involving substantial bodily injury.

Police are still investigating, but said speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors.

No further information was provided.