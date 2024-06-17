Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, June 17, 2024 84° Today's Paper

Top News

Red Lobster Waikiki reopened after fixing sewage backup

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 2:07 p.m.

Business

Health officials have approved the reopening of Red Lobster in Waikiki with a green placard.

The Hawaii Department of Health Food Safety Branch on Tuesday issued a red placard to Red Lobster at 1765 Ala Moana Boulevard, immediately shutting it down, due to sewage backup.

DOH said during a routine inspection, an inspector saw sewage backup between the kitchen entrance and dining area.

After a follow-up inspection on Friday, DOH determined the violation had been resolved.

Officials advised Red Lobster to continue regular monitoring and maintenance to prevent future occurrences.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide