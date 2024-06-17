Red Lobster Waikiki reopened after fixing sewage backup

Health officials have approved the reopening of Red Lobster in Waikiki with a green placard.

The Hawaii Department of Health Food Safety Branch on Tuesday issued a red placard to Red Lobster at 1765 Ala Moana Boulevard, immediately shutting it down, due to sewage backup.

DOH said during a routine inspection, an inspector saw sewage backup between the kitchen entrance and dining area.

After a follow-up inspection on Friday, DOH determined the violation had been resolved.

Officials advised Red Lobster to continue regular monitoring and maintenance to prevent future occurrences.