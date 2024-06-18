Man, 23, in serious condition after jumping off Spitting Caves

A 23-year-old man is in serious condition after he was injured after jumping off Spitting Caves in Hawaii Kai early this evening.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said that the man was injured when he jumped off of Spitting Caves and “hit the rocks prior to hitting the water.”

The Honolulu Fire Department received the 911 call at 6:30 p.m. The first unit arrived on scene less than 10 minutes later at 6:38 p.m. and went down the trail to the water’s edge, where they found the man “on the rocks near the water with injuries,” HFD said. The alarm was upgraded to a rescue, with a total of seven HFD units staffed with 21 personnel responding.

HFD rescuers airlifted the man to a nearby landing zone at Koko Head Elementary School, where the man’s medical care was transferred to EMS.

“Paramedics treated (the man) for multiple serious injuries to his back and arms with a possible head injury and transported him to an emergency room,” an EMS report read.

Honolulu Ocean Safety was off-duty at the time of the call, EMS said.