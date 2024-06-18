Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, June 18, 2024 78° Today's Paper

Sports BreakingTop News

Jake Paul to face bare-knuckle champion Perry in Tyson tune-up

By Steve Keating / Reuters

Today Last updated 7:50 a.m.

Sports Wire

REUTERS/DAVID ‘DEE’ DELGADO/FILE PHOTO Boxer Jake Paul attends a May 13 news conference, ahead of a sanctioned professional fight versus Mike Tyson, which was due to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on July 20, in New York City, but was postponed.
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

REUTERS/DAVID ‘DEE’ DELGADO/FILE PHOTO

Boxer Jake Paul attends a May 13 news conference, ahead of a sanctioned professional fight versus Mike Tyson, which was due to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on July 20, in New York City, but was postponed.

Jake Paul will take on unbeaten bare-knuckle champion boxer “Platinum” Mike Perry next month in Tampa, Florida, promoter MVP said today, with his fight against Mike Tyson on hold.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) was signed to a much-hyped fight against “Iron Mike” Tyson at Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium on July 20 but it was postponed until Nov. 20 after the former heavyweight champion, 57, had an ulcer flare up.

Instead Paul will face Perry (5-0, 3 KOs), the 32-year-old former MMA fighter, in an eight-round cruiserweight bout on the same date at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

“When Paul v Tyson was rescheduled, I knew immediately that I wanted to still fight on Saturday, July 20,” said Paul, 27, in a statement. “Now, as I prepare for my fight against Iron Mike, there’s no better opponent for me than Mike Perry.

“He’s a proven knockout artist who has shown to be a maniac in and out of the ring. This is the perfect experience for me to gain in advance of facing Mike Tyson.”

Once one of the most feared heavyweights in history, Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) has not fought professionally since 2005.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide