Man charged for carjacking pickup, hitting police SUV

A 26-year-old man was charged today for using an airsoft gun to carjack a pickup truck from a man in Nanakuli before hitting a police sport utility vehicle and trying to steal another car in Kaneohe.

Josiah Weiland-Vierra was charged today with robbery in the first degree, criminal property damage in the first degree, two counts of terroristic threatening in the first degree, car theft, assaulting a law enforcement officer in the first degree and stealing a motorcycle.

He is being held in lieu of $300,000 bail.

He was arrested at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Kahekili Highway and Kahuhipa Street.

At about 11:20 am Tuesday, Weiland-Vierra allegedly pulled a “firearm and demanded property” from a 26-year-old man in Nanakuli before taking the man’s Toyota Tacoma truck.

The firearm allegedly was an airsoft pistol, which fires plastic pellets.

Police used patrol officers, crime reduction unit personnel and one of the department’s helicopter’s to find and pursue Weiland-Vierra through three patrol districts, from Nanakuli to Kaneohe.

In Kaneohe, Weiland- Vierra allegedly backed the Tacoma into a blue and white HPD sport utility vehicle, disabling the Tacoma and sending a female officer to the hospital.

Weiland-Vierra got out of the car, jumped over the highway median and tried to get into three other cars by using the airsoft gun he had on him.