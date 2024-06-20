Motorcyclist, 29, dies after crash in North Kona

Hawaii island police say a 29-year-old motorcyclist has died following a collision Wednesday evening.

Police have not yet identified the motorcyclist, pending confirmation and notification of next of kin.

At about 8 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a call for a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Palani Road and Kealakaa Street in North Kona.

Based on an investigation, police said the motorcyclist was heading north on Palani Road on a 2023 Yamaha XTZ690. He allegedly overtook several vehicles, then drove between two stopped vehicles and ran a red light prior to the crash.

Police said he then clipped a 2006 Nissan Frontier pickup truck, was thrown off his motorcycle and slammed into a utility pole.

He was taken to Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:04 p.m.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash, and said the man was not wearing a helmet.

A coroner’s inquest has been initiated. Police are asking witnesses to contact Officer Ansel Robinson at 326-4646 ext. 229 or at ansel.robinson@hawaiicounty.gov.

This was Hawaii County’s 19th traffic fatality this year compared to nine at the same time last year.