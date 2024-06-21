Oahu man, 58, died in possible drowning off Kona coast

A 58-year-old man who was pulled unconscious from the ocean Thursday afternoon in Kona has died, according to Hawaii island police.

Police have not identified the Oahu man, pending notification of next of kin.

Patrol officers responded to a call at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday of a possible drowning off the 75-5700 block of Kainaliu Beach in Kona. The Hawaii Fire Department also responded.

Witnesses told officers the man had been swimming about 50 feet offshore when he began calling for help. A friend swam out to him and helped him to shore, but he was unresponsive upon arrival.

Police said CPR was initiated, and a 911 call was made.

The man was rushed to Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead the same day. No foul play is suspected at this time.

Police have initiated a coroner’s inquest, and are asking anyone with information to contact Officer Dayne Shibuya Jr. at 808-935-3311.