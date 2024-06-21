Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, June 21, 2024 81° Today's Paper

Sports BreakingTop News

Conor McGregor: Broken toe led to fight cancellation

By Field Level Media

Today Last updated 10:40 a.m.

Sports Wire

SARA DIGGINS/AMERICAN-STATESMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK Conor McGregor speaks to the press on the red carpet before the premiere of Road House at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas, on the first day of South by Southwest, in March 2024. McGregor plays the character “Knox” in the movie.
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

SARA DIGGINS/AMERICAN-STATESMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Conor McGregor speaks to the press on the red carpet before the premiere of Road House at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas, on the first day of South by Southwest, in March 2024. McGregor plays the character “Knox” in the movie.

Conor McGregor revealed today that the injury that forced the cancellation of his planned UFC 303 bout with Michael Chandler was a broken toe.

The Irish fighter posted on Instagram that he was “super ready” for the June 29 fight in Las Vegas before the injury.

“We had a lapse in concentration and engaged in a training session without wearing the full protective gear and I hit the toe off the elbow and broke the toe clean,” he wrote. “It needs a few weeks that’s it. I couldn’t justify to my team, or fans, that I make the walk hindered again. That walk has been seen. This next walk has got to be, and it will be, 100 percent Conor McGregor. The fans deserve it and we are getting close.”

McGregor, who turns 36 next month, was preparing for his first fight since July 2021, when the Irish star (22-6) lost for his second straight matchup with Dustin Poirier and broke his leg in a TKO. McGregor last won when he beat Donald Cerrone in January 2020, following a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

No date has been set for McGregor’s next fight nor is it known whether he will match up against Chandler. The canceled contest was a non-title welterweight fight.

McGregor wrote in his Instagram post that he will fight again — and looks to spend his prize money on a fancy European car for starters.

“Take the lesson and move forward. I will get this back. I’ve got to I’ve got two fights left on my contract,” he said. “I’ve got Bugattis and more yachts on my mind. I’m coming to shine. I gotta just take my time.”

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide