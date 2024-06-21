Conor McGregor: Broken toe led to fight cancellation

Conor McGregor revealed today that the injury that forced the cancellation of his planned UFC 303 bout with Michael Chandler was a broken toe.

The Irish fighter posted on Instagram that he was “super ready” for the June 29 fight in Las Vegas before the injury.

“We had a lapse in concentration and engaged in a training session without wearing the full protective gear and I hit the toe off the elbow and broke the toe clean,” he wrote. “It needs a few weeks that’s it. I couldn’t justify to my team, or fans, that I make the walk hindered again. That walk has been seen. This next walk has got to be, and it will be, 100 percent Conor McGregor. The fans deserve it and we are getting close.”

McGregor, who turns 36 next month, was preparing for his first fight since July 2021, when the Irish star (22-6) lost for his second straight matchup with Dustin Poirier and broke his leg in a TKO. McGregor last won when he beat Donald Cerrone in January 2020, following a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

No date has been set for McGregor’s next fight nor is it known whether he will match up against Chandler. The canceled contest was a non-title welterweight fight.

McGregor wrote in his Instagram post that he will fight again — and looks to spend his prize money on a fancy European car for starters.

“Take the lesson and move forward. I will get this back. I’ve got to I’ve got two fights left on my contract,” he said. “I’ve got Bugattis and more yachts on my mind. I’m coming to shine. I gotta just take my time.”