Signs of Hawaiian Life – June 23, 2024

In Washington state, Royal Kunia resident Radhika Singh took note of Aloha Alabama BBQ — not to mention the Hawaiian flag — while visiting Westport Marina. Photo by Wayne Aniban.

Wahiawa resident Yong Suk Nonies spent a month in South Korea and paid a weekend visit to Mount Seorak. While in the area, she stopped in a surfing town near the Jukdo Observatory and noticed Poipu restaurant's advertisement for a Hawaiian shrimp plate and "Hawaiian" grapefruit drink. Photo by Joe Nonies.

Kara Nekomoto of Kaneohe paid a visit to Victoria, Canada, where she found this taste of home in the Chinatown area: Ohana Poke, which serves both poke and sushi. Photo by Debbie Nekomoto.

Did you spot a sign of Hawaiian life on your travels? To submit photos, check out our new, simple online submission form at staradvertiser.com/signs. You must fill out all required fields in order to be considered for publication. Photos must have a person in them and contain a “sign” of Hawaiian life. Email submissions and mailed photos are no longer accepted.

NOTE: If you have previously submitted photos by email or mail, there is no need to resubmit them.