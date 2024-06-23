Signs of Hawaiian Life – June 23, 2024
Kara Nekomoto of Kaneohe paid a visit to Victoria, Canada, where she found this taste of home in the Chinatown area: Ohana Poke, which serves both poke and sushi. Photo by Debbie Nekomoto.
Wahiawa resident Yong Suk Nonies spent a month in South Korea and paid a weekend visit to Mount Seorak. While in the area, she stopped in a surfing town near the Jukdo Observatory and noticed Poipu restaurant's advertisement for a Hawaiian shrimp plate and "Hawaiian" grapefruit drink. Photo by Joe Nonies.
In Washington state, Royal Kunia resident Radhika Singh took note of Aloha Alabama BBQ — not to mention the Hawaiian flag — while visiting Westport Marina. Photo by Wayne Aniban.