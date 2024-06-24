Honolulu police looking for Kaneohe shooting suspect

Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation after a 32-year-old man was shot early Sunday morning in Kaneohe.

The man suffered a gunshot wound at 2:43 a.m. Sunday and received treatment at a medical center, according to a police highlight.

No arrests have been made and the second-degree attempted murder investigation is ongoing, according to the public information from the Honolulu Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division’s daily bulletin.

A description of the suspect and where in the Kaneohe area the shooting occurred were not made public. No other details were immediately available.