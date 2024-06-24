Vital Statistics: June 14-20, 2024
Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, June 14-20
>> Armonte’ Diaz Allen and Elizabeth Danielle Bolin
>> Michelle Elizabeth Anderson and Hunter Douglas Russell
>> Stasia Kalaeloa NawaiMakaOKalani Andrade and David Ouellet Feleti Jr.
>> Emily Yuen Ling Ball and John Kenneth McDonald
>> Nicole Bly and David Joseph Meisenzahl
>> Jadrien Nicole Byce and Wyatt Walter Kamuela Butterbaugh
>> Victoria Wai Chung Chin and Darian Billy Wyman
>> Brandon Keith Cordle and Karina Nicole Fulton
>> Marshall Chief Delgado and Johnel Laqualla-Ku‘ualoha Walton
>> Rex Bingiyan Dontogan and Sarah Maria Kuppert
>> Reyes Flores Jr. and Briceida Tomas Sanchez
>> Mark Anthony Ford and Nicole Lea Johnson
>> Anthoni Michael Gardner and Kelly Iridian Navarro
>> David Lloyd Gunter and Carolyn Nelson
>> Campbell Leonard Harvey and Shelley Diane Anderson
>> Haley Olivia Heiston and Nicolas Paul VanBenschoten
>> Heather Roxanne Hensic and Scott Lee Edington
>> Lokenani Andrea Hope and David Waldamar Sofa
>> Victor Hou and Cassandra Denise Ibarra-Bautista
>> Audrey Elizabeth-Mi Young Hur and Jordan Christopher McCrary
>> Matthew Fumio Isono and Joan Marie Shutter
>> Jonni Angel Jones and Joseph Patrick Ogle
>> Lukas Kaplan and Victoria Garnet Cox
>> Nancy Margaret Kauhaihao and Howard Hyo Young Kim Jr.
>> Jennifer Kern and Daniel Haller
>> Jared Iakimo Killion and Jaelen Ku‘uonaonakaikamahine Pacheco
>> Christopher John LeBlanc and Gabrielle Elizabeth Ranieri
>> Yu-Chen Lee and Yang Yang
>> Mallory Rose Leguria and Christopher Robert Rivera
>> LaSaundra Janelle Lindsey Booth and Dwight Larue Belcher
>> Tedmund Kupono Maa and Marlene Kaleihoku Kanehailua
>> Alexis Christa Madero and Thomas Dewayne Williams
>> Meredith Jamie McBride and Daniel Charles Pascoe
>> Joshua Gene McConkey and Crystal Lynn Alman
>> Makenna Ruriko McGrann and John Remington Venners
>> Garrett Mathew McMillan and Leslie Ann Brugger
>> Tori Nicole Medina and Nicolas Parker Shaw
>> Ally Lauren Miller and David Maximo Lester Brown
>> Hallie Anna Mitchell and Gary Wayne Minter Jr.
>> Shayna Nichole Moucheron and Tayler Aubrey Mitchell Gorgas
>> Danielle Nicole Mowat and Alexander Zachary Weiss
>> Shawn David Mohei Ohashi and Mallory Renee Pitts
>> Michelle Amber Agustin Oria and Joshua Ancheta Borromeo
>> Kainoa Kalakealoha Karratti Page and Destiny Kamalaniokoaakekuewa Pacheco
>> Jitong Qi and Yuanlu Bai
>> Joshua Daniel Rogic Perez and Aleksandra Lazarevic
>> Joshua Iokepa Shelton and Jachyia Lokelani Kealoha- Keaulana
>> Ashley Marie Stanton and Nicholas Alexander Finkel
>> Monique Ashley Stockdale and Matthew Henry Verkruysse
>> Lisa Ann Watts and Steven Paul Eberhart
>> Jason Badua Yadao and Valerie Diem Dao
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, June 14-20
>> Meilynn Summer Acosta
>> Kamaile Ke‘anuenue Kahakauila Makamae Aina-Frias
>> Eliza-Raziela Mary Talina Napualani Loha Aulelei Aina- Kaawa Mareko
>> Kyle Anois
>> Chansten Kamanaokekai Kamahiai Cabral
>> Kalaya Kay Maile Cazares
>> Durrant Pulama Hero Chevrier
>> Javvan John Kahikikapapanu‘uopu‘uokona Cummings
>> Kaden Thomas Curry
>> Chandler Drew Dalton
>> Kaynan-Luke Kekoaonaali‘i Esperas II
>> Wyatt Kaho‘okele Espinosa
>> Eli Kekua’okalani Foe
>> Beckham Miles Friend
>> Jaxton Richard Tadao Fukunaga
>> Isaac Rafael Gallegos
>> Lucas Sing Ha
>> Henry Eldon Thomas Hamilton
>> Niko Iloha Hammonds
>> Roderick Floyd Hasal III
>> Ciel Federico Valenzuela Julian
>> Madison Ava Kaufman
>> Rene´e Kate Keioshy
>> Camryn Ryleigh Keyes
>> Olivia Lynn Kotchenreuther
>> Amaiya Sueko Kukuna‘okalaipamaina‘opua Kubo-Fujimori
>> Chase Anthony Laniauskas
>> Blayne Keliiahonui Arthur Lima-Po
>> Giana Suzuka Lopez
>> Micah ‘A‘ali‘ikumakani Malepeai
>> Malie’eha’eha O Ka Haku Millie Matsuoka-Thompson
>> Moon Ryze La‘akeamainalani Mejia
>> Tatum Lee Minnich
>> Kilian Mateo Munoz
>> Alexander Russell Osorio Jr.
>> Azariah-Ann Ho‘ouna‘ia Ka Lani Fonoutu-Uhi Vaitogi Patcho-Manupule
>> Scarlett LoCio Fa’atonu Perez
>> Kamanuho‘ohenoikealoha Takeo Phillips-Hirayasu
>> Anthony Ramon Nalei‘O‘Mano O Kualoa Racaza
>> Zackston Richy Rau
>> Marcel Alexandre Rawlins
>> Easton Colby Richardson
>> David Antonio Garcia Santos
>> Jade Yu Segawa
>> Ariana Jade Velazquez
>> Layla-Marie Pohaikealoha Pomaika‘i‘okalani Vidinha
>> Rufus Leander Wellington III
>> Meliana Skye Wolphagen-Fata
>> Ariel Xue