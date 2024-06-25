Keiki in the Kitchen to feature at Hawaii State Farm Fair

The Hawaii Food & Wine Festival’s popular HMAA Presents Keiki in the Kitchen event is pairing up this year with the Hawaii State Farm Fair on Aug. 3 and 4 at Whitmore Village in Wahiawa.

Presented by the Hawaii Farm Bureau, the fair promotes awareness of Hawaii’s agricultural and ranching industries. Its partnership with Keiki in the Kitchen brings a culinary facet to the agricultural event with celebrity and local chefs hosting hands-on cooking and decorating activities, cooking challenges and food tastings designed especially for children.

Brian Miyamoto, the farm bureau’s executive director, said in an announcement, “This partnership not only enriches our event with exciting educational activities for families, but also reinforces the crucial connection between what we eat and where our food comes from. Together, we’re fostering a greater appreciation for our local agriculture and inspiring the next generation to value and support our farming community.”

Farm fair attendees will have access to all culinary programs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days, but activities require a reservation and a fee. The Kids Foodie Fest also has a fee.

>> On Aug. 3, Food Network stars Duff Goldman and Jet Tila will lead a cook-off challenge and give demonstrations suited for all ages. Netflix “Is It Cake?” star Justin Salinas hosts a cookie decorating activity, while New York Times food writer and YouTube personality Priya Krishna brings a profiterole (cream puff) recipe from her kids cookbook “Priya’s Kitchen Adventures.” The cookie decorating and profiterole activities are for ages 4-17 and require reservations; they are $5 per activity and include admission.

>> On Aug. 4 the annual Hawaii Gas Presents Localicious Recipe Contest Cookoff will showcase aspiring young chefs in a competition with the theme, “What would you like to see on your school lunch plate?” It will feature original recipes that highlight locally sourced ingredients created by keiki in grades 9-12.

Chefs Goldman and Tila return on the second day to teach keiki how to assemble sweet and savory treats such as Cake in a Jar and Spam Maki Rolls, respectively. The activities are for ages 4-17, require reservations with a ticket, are $5 each and include admission.

>> Kids Foodie Fest, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 3 and 4, featuring lineups of six chefs and local eateries who will present imaginative, kid-friendly dishes. Tickets, which include admission, are $35 (ages 4-17) and $60 (ages 18 and up).

Hawaii State Farm Fair admission is $5 — free for students with a valid student ID and Hawaii Medical Assurance Association, or HMAA, members with proof of membership.

Visit hawaiifoodandwinefestival.com to purchase tickets and view the schedule of events, lineup of participating chefs and more.