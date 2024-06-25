Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 81° Today's Paper

Sports BreakingTop News

UFC fighter suspended 9 months for punching fan

By Field Level Media

Today

Sports Wire

MARK J. REBILAS-USA TODAY SPORTS Arman Tsarukyan reacts after defeating Charles Oliveira, on Apr 13, during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. The Nevada State Athletic Commission issued a nine-month suspension to UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan for throwing punches at a fan in April.
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

MARK J. REBILAS-USA TODAY SPORTS

Arman Tsarukyan reacts after defeating Charles Oliveira, on Apr 13, during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. The Nevada State Athletic Commission issued a nine-month suspension to UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan for throwing punches at a fan in April.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission issued a nine-month suspension to UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan for throwing punches at a fan in April.

The incident occurred during Tsarukyan’s walkout at UFC 300 in Las Vegas on April 13 when he got into a physical altercation with an audience member who flipped him off.

Tsarukyan was suspended through Jan. 12, 2025, and fined $25,000, according to combat sports reporter John Morgan.

The fine and a prosecution fee of $471.12 will be deducted from the $31,600 already withheld by the commission.

The commission said the incident “could have been catastrophic for everyone involved,” and that “repeat actions will be dealt with much more severely.”

Tsarukyan, 27, went on to defeat Charles Oliveira by split decision at UFC 300. It was his fourth straight victory and improved his record to 22-3.

CBS Sports reported Tsarukyan can reduce his suspension by making an anti-bullying public service announcement. Cutting his ban to six months would make him eligible to return after Oct. 12.

“Arman appreciates the NSAC’s dealings in this matter and looks forward to working with the UFC and NSAC to produce an anti-bullying PSA to reduce his suspension and competing for a UFC lightweight title before the end of the year,” Tsarukyan’s manager Daniel Rubenstein wrote in a statement to CBS Sports.

Tsarukyan had been hoping to fight Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title before the end of 2024.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide