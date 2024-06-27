Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Public’s help sought to identify suspect in Keeaumoku kupuna assault

By Star-Advertiser staff

Crime in Hawaii

COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS A screenshot from a surveillance video shows a suspect wanted for the second-degree assault of a kupuna on Keeaumoku Street.
COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS

A screenshot from a surveillance video shows a suspect wanted for the second-degree assault of a kupuna on Keeaumoku Street.

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted for second-degree assault of a kupuna on Keeaumoku Street.

Police said at about 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, the victim — a 76-year-old man — was shopping inside a retail establishment on Keeaumoku Street when he was assaulted by an unknown male. The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police did not name the retail establishment, but have released a photo of the suspect. The suspect was wearing a black T-shirt, denim jeans and black shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 tips app.

