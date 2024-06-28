HFD makes airlift rescues for hikers in separate incidents

Honolulu firefighters on Thursday airlifted a hiker from Koko Crater Stairs after he fell.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 5:31 p.m. for the injured hiker, with the first unit arriving on scene 10 minutes later.

The hiker reportedly fell and sustained an injury that prevented him from descending the trail on his own.

Firefighters went up the stairs and located the hiker at 6:04 p.m., conducted a medical assessment and offered basic life support.

HFD airlifted him to a nearby landing zone, where care was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 6:18 p.m.

Earlier in the day, HFD also airlifted a hiker in distress from the Waimano Trail in Pearl City.

HFD received that 911 call at 10:52 a.m. and responded with five units and 12 personnel.

The 35-year-old male hiker reportedly was stuck in a precarious location and was unable to get down from the trail.

Firefighters were able to locate him at 11:25 a.m. and airlifted him to a nearby landing zone. He was uninjured and declined medical care.