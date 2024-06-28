Man, 24, allegedly robbed at knifepoint in Chinatown

Honolulu police reported a 24-year-old was robbed of his watch and other possessions by two male suspects in Chinatown Thursday night.

According to a police bulletin, the victim was walking in the Chinatown area at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday when two male suspects approached him. One asked him what time it was, and when the victim raised his hand to look at his watch, the suspect allegedly pushed him down and took his watch.

The second suspect allegedly brandished a knife, demanded the victim’s property and picked up some of it. Both suspects then fled on foot.

Neither suspect has been identified or located. Police are still investigating.