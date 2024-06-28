Police open homicide probe after Mountain View woman, 71, found dead

Hawaii island police said today that they have opened a second-degree murder investigation after a 71-year-old woman was found dead in her Hawaiian Acres home late last week.

The victim was identified as Yong Cha Kim of Mountain View.

Police said that at about 3:14 p.m.on June 20, Puna patrol officers responded to a home in the 16-1100 block of Uhini Ana Road in Mountain View after an elderly man found his wife laying unresponsive on the floor.

Officers saw that Kim had sustained several suspicious injuries and that items in the residence appeared to be disturbed. It was reported that several items were stolen from the home, police said.

Kim was transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 6:54 p.m.

Police said detectives believe the homicide occurred sometime between the evening of June 18 and June 20.

This morning, a forensic pathologist performed an autopsy on the victim and determined that the cause of death was strangulation and the manner of death was ruled a homicide, police said.

Police ask anyone who may have information about the case to contact Detective Amy Omaya at (808) 961-2381 or at amy.omaya@hawaiicounty.gov. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the department’s CrimeStoppers hotline at (808) 961-8300.