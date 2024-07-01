Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Colorado man, 53, dies after possible drowning in Pahoa

Hawaii island police say a man visiting from Colorado has died after he was pulled unresponsive from the ocean off Pahoa over the weekend.

Police identified him as Timothy Zedalis, 53, of Denver, Colo.

At about 8:13 a.m. Saturday, patrol officers responded to reports the man was not breathing after being pulled from the water at Kehena Beach in Pahoa. A bystander had begun CPR, which was continued by Hawaii Fire Department medics.

Zedalis was taken to Hilo Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the case as a possible drowning, and have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation to determine the man’s exact cause of death. No foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hawaii Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311 or Puna patrol officer Edward Petrie at 808-965-2716.

