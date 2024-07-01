‘Extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Beryl gains strength in Caribbean

PORT OF SPAIN / KINGSTOWN >> Category 4 Hurricane Beryl strengthened as it churned toward the Caribbean’s Windward Islands today, according to officials, threatening devastating flooding and storm surges as life-threatening high winds picked up speed.

Beryl made an initial landfall on Carriacou Island and was located about 30 miles north-northeast of Grenada, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, the Miami-based weather National Hurricane Center said this morning.

People in a broad swathe of the Eastern Caribbean boarded up shops, stocked up on food and filled their cars with fuel as the storm approached.

“Beryl is expected to remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it reaches the Windward Islands this morning,” hurricane center officials said in a recent advisory, urging residents to heed any evacuation orders or other preparedness guidance from officials.

Beryl’s rapid rise marks an unusually fierce and early start to this year’s Atlantic hurricane season — the earliest Category 4 storm on record, according to hurricane center data.

The prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, said he was expecting a natural disaster that could continue for days.

In the capital of Kingston, conditions around the main harbor worsened this morning, with some damage to building roofs reported, caused by intensifying winds.

The storm is moving west-northwest at a speed of 20 mph and is forecast to cross many of the central Caribbean’s most populated islands through Wednesday as it barrels toward the Gulf of Mexico, the NHC added.

The core of the hurricane will likely bring “potentially catastrophic wind damage” as it moves through parts of the Windward Islands, with St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Grenada, most at risk, the center said.

Hurricane warnings were in effect for Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada and Tobago. A tropical storm warning was issued for Martinique, Trinidad and St. Lucia, with storm watches also issued for parts of the Dominican Republic and parts of Haiti.

Tobago has opened shelters, closed schools today, and canceled elective surgeries in hospitals, authorities said.

The hurricane is expected to bring 3 to 6 inches of rain across Barbados and the Windward Islands throughout the day, with some areas seeing as much as 10 inches, especially in The Grenadines and Grenada.

In May, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted above-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic this year due largely to near-record ocean temperatures.