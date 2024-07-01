Honolulu siren test activated about 10 minutes early; no emergency

Hawaii’s monthly siren test was activated about 10 minutes early today on Oahu.

The City & County of Honolulu issued an alert saying there was an early activation of the outdoor warning siren test.

“Early activation of outdoor warning siren test. There is NO emergency,” the alert said.

The monthly test of the all-hazard Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System was scheduled for 11:45 a.m. today, according to Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, to be coordinated with a test of the Live Audio Broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System.

During this monthly test, all Statewide Outdoor Warning Sirens will sound a one-minute attention alert signal as a steady tone.

A test of the Live Audio Broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System is conducted at roughly the same time as the monthly siren sounding, in cooperation with the Hawaii broadcast industry.