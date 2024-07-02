A summery zucchini salad

For an utterly summery first course, consider this shaved zucchini salad. The idea is very thinly sliced, very fresh zucchini or other summer squash, lightly dressed with salt, lime juice and olive oil, with lots of basil and mint and crumbly creamy feta on top. It’s extremely refreshing and takes no time to make. Adding some strips of squash blossom for a colorful garnish is nice.

Zucchini Salad With Basil, Mint and Feta

Ingredients:

• 4 small zucchini or other summer squash (about 1 1/2 pounds)

• 1 teaspoon lime zest plus 2 tablespoons lime juice (from 1 lime)

• 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• Salt and black pepper

• 1/4 cup torn or whole mint leaves

• 1/4 cup torn or whole basil leaves

• A few squash blossoms, torn in strips (optional)

• Sumac, for sprinkling (optional)

• 2 ounces mild feta, crumbled

Directions:

Wash and trim zucchini. With a sharp knife or mandoline, cut crosswise into very thin rounds. Wrap slices with a damp towel until ready to use, up to several hours ahead in the refrigerator.

In a small bowl, stir together lime zest, juice and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Place squash slices in a shallow salad bowl and season lightly with salt and pepper. Add dressing and, using your fingers, coat all slices well. Add mint and basil, and the squash blossoms, if using. Toss everything together.

Sprinkle with a pinch of sumac, if using, and top with crumbled feta.

Total time: 15 minutes, serves 4-6.