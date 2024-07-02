Delicious deals

Swipe or click to see more

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Whether you love all-you-can-eat experiences or are just trying to get the most for your money,

check out these mouthwatering options:

A meaty prix fixe menu

If you’re craving Korean barbecue with high-quality meat, look no further than Hangang Korean Grill House (1236 Waimanu St. Ste. 1F). The eatery offers both a la carte and prix fixe menus. The nine-course prime beef meal ($70 per person) features an assortment of premium meat, such as prime sirloin steak, prime beef brisket and wagyu chuck flap tail, in addition to dishes like kimchi pancake, Korean steamed eggs and soft tofu stew.

Call 808-200-1114.

An appetizing lunch buffet

Duke’s Waikiki (2335 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 116) is known for its beachfront location and offers a daily lunch buffet ($31 per adult, $16 for keiki) from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The lunch buffet includes made-to-order poke bowls, North Shore garlic shrimp, kalbi short ribs, all-natural kalua pork and cabbage, and more.

There’s also a daily breakfast buffet and Thursday prime rib buffet.

Call 808-922-2268 or visit dukeswaikiki.com

Beachfront dining experience

Honu’s on the Beach (75-5660 Palani Road) at King Kamehameha Kona Beach Resort offers a prime rib and seafood buffet from 5 to 8 p.m. every Saturday. It costs $75 per adult and kamaaina get a 10% discount.

Buffet highlights include carved-to-order, slow-roasted prime rib; snow crab legs; poke and sashimi; made-to-order pasta; clam chowder served in mini bread bowls; a salad bar; and chef’s selection of assorted desserts (brownies, mini cheesecakes, cookies and more). Plus, you get to enjoy beachfront views and live music while you dine.

Call 808-329-2911.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).