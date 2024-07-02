Steak with a zesty flavor

Coarse crushed black peppercorns coat this flank steak for a zesty burst of flavor, complementing the rare grilled meat. It’s best to crush your own, in a mortar and pestle or spice mill. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Pepper-Crusted Flank Steak

Ingredients:

• 1 flank steak, about 2 pounds

• 2 tablespoons kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal)

• 3 tablespoons coarse crushed black peppercorns

Directions:

Pat steak dry. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon salt on each side.

Coat both sides of the steak with the crushed pepper, pressing down to coat evenly. Allow to rest and absorb seasoning for at least 1 hour.

Bring steak to room temperature. Grill over medium-hot coals or a covered gas grill at 450 degrees, about 4 to 5 minutes per side, until juices appear on the surface of the steak. Check with a meat thermometer; 125 degrees for rare, 130 for medium-rare. (Alternatively, cook in a cast-iron pan over medium-high heat or broil.) Let rest at least 10 minutes before slicing.)

With a sharp knife, slice on a slight bias against the grain, about 1/8-inch thick. Arrange on a serving platter. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Total time: 35 minutes, plus 1 hour’s marinating, serves 6.